CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Education Association recently donated $750 to the Clearfield Ministerium Backpack Program.

The backpack program is a free program that provides kid-friendly, non-perishable food for students in the most need to eat over the weekend when school is not in session.

Each year, the CEA donates funds to community organizations that benefit Clearfield area students and their families.

From left, are Pastor Bob Achey, treasurer of the Ministerium; Robin Clark of the Clearfield Ministerium Food Pantry; and Michele Moyer, member of the CEA Outreach Committee.