CLEARFIELD COUNTY – One of the inmates who escaped from Clearfield County Jail in late May has been apprehended, according to District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

Following a coordinated effort by Pennsylvania State Police and District Attorney’s Office and based on information received from a tip, Donald J. White, 46, of Brockway has been apprehended, Sayers said.

White was one of the two inmates that escaped from a work crew at the jail on May 30, according to a previously-published press release.

“Thanks to the tireless and diligent work of the state police, White is back in custody,” said Sayers. “It is important for people to come forward with information about these escapees and any crime because, if it is actionable, the police will see it through.”

The other escaped inmate, Robert Miller Jr., 51, of Clearfield, still remains at-large. Any information as to his location can be provided to the Lawrence Township Police Department or Pennsylvania State Police.