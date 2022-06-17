BIGLER TOWNSHIP – One of the inmates who escaped from Clearfield County Jail in late May has reportedly stolen a motorcycle in Bigler Township.

Clearfield-based state police say a 46-year-old Brockway man went to a Madera residence around 9 p.m. June 15 to test drive a 2006 red and black Honda CBR 1000.

The man reportedly did not return the motorcycle, and was found to have driven to the residence in a 2016 Ford Fusion that had been stolen from Ridgway Borough. The car was towed from the scene.

According to a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued by state police, the motorcycle is being operated by Donald J. White, one of the inmates who escaped from county jail May 30

“(The) suspect is believed to have a weapon and threatened to shoot any police officer who attempts to take him into custody,” the alert said.

White escaped with Robert L. Miller Jr., 51, of Clearfield while outside the jail on a grass-cutting detail, according to a previously-published press release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of White and Miller is urged to immediately contact 911. Residents are advised not to approach the men.