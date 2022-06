As the current heatwave continues and temperatures near 100 degrees are predicted through the end of the week, AAA East Central is reminding motorists about the dangers of leaving children and pets in a hot car. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 900 children have died of heat stroke in the last 25 years after […]

