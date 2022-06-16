CURWENSVILLE – A Philipsburg man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a female bicyclist, Curwensville Borough police say.

According to a news release, police were dispatched to a reported assault on Rails to Trails at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

The man allegedly assaulted the victim in the area of Arnoldtown Road and State Street, causing face and head injuries.

The victim told police that when she rode by the man, he began striking her multiple times with a large stick.

Following the incident, he fled towards Clearfield and when police found him along the trail, he had a knife in his possession.

A foot pursuit ensued across the Susquehanna River and several yards into the woods on the opposing side.

There, the man was successfully apprehended and taken into police custody.

The man, whose name wasn’t released by police, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest.

He’s also charged with prohibited offensive weapon, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment.

The victim was evaluated by emergency personnel and transported to the hospital for injuries, police said.