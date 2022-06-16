BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Hometown Heroes and Military appreciation is Thursday’s theme at the Brookville Laurel Festival. (Photos courtesy of Brookville Laurel Festival) At 6:00 p.m., there will be a Military Troop Banner dedication in Town Square. There will also be a monument dedication on the courthouse lawn. Friday will be the day for sidewalk sales and manufacturing tours. Sidewalk […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/laurel-festival-continues-today-with-hometown-heroes-day-military-banner-dedication/