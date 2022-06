Hilda M. Bender, 93, of Mechanicsburg, PA and formerly of Verona, PA and DuBois, PA, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home in Mechanicsburg on June 13, 2022. Born November 7, 1928, in Rockton, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Lillian (Irvin) Thomas of Rockton, PA. On December 22, 1947, in Clearfield, she married Gordon “Jud” Bender […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/hilda-m-bender/