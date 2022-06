Desiri Nikole Bussard, age 23 of DuBois, PA died Monday, June 13, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on May 24, 1999 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of Joseph Porrin of DuBois, PA and the late Bobbi Jo (Clark) Snyder. Desiri was married to Ryan Bussard of DuBois, PA. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, the outdoors and most […]

