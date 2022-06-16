CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners have issued a brief statement addressing “an abnormal number of simultaneous call-offs” Thursday at the Clearfield County Jail.

The statement reads:

“The prison experienced an abnormal number of simultaneous call-offs on the daylight shift and efforts to contact other corrections officers to cover those shifts were oddly unsuccessful.

“As a result, the warden took action to address the situation, and he will review the situation to determine if any other action is necessary.

“In addition, the county also contacted the Teamsters Union to advise them of the abnormal circumstances and the union officials offered to assist the county to ensure the corrections officers are properly staffing the prison.”