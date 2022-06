Robert “Bob” Kier Hause, 96, of Concordia Cabot, PA formerly of Ames Circle, Sigel, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Bob was born on May 28, 1926, to the late Henry Samuel and Annie Hazel (Shuster) Hause in Lucesco, PA. On August 31, 1951, Bob married Virginia Young Williams in Freeport, PA; Virginia preceded him in passing. Bob […]

