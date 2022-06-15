JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police arrested a 40-year-old man who was allegedly driving while impaired when he fled the scene of an accident on Saturday in Jefferson County. Iman Mohamud Karshe, 40, of Blaine, Minnesota, is facing the following charges: DUI: General Impairment – 1st Off, Misdemeanor Obstruction of Justice, Misdemeanor 3 Careless Driving, Summary Reckless Driving, Summary […]

