James Edgar Queen, age 61, of New Bethlehem, PA, died on Monday evening, June 13, 2022 in Tionesta, PA. He was born May 10, 1961 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Edgar R. and Marilyn (Shirey) Queen. James was a graduate of Penn Hills High School and served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1979-1982. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/james-edgar-queen/