STATE COLLEGE – Saturday, June 25 will mark the seventh annual Great Outdoor Picnic sponsored by Wildlife for Everyone Foundation (WFEF), the non-profit organization based in State College.

The event, held on the grounds of Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park, will be held rain or shine from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A perfect event for kids, the picnic offers outdoor fun and education. Youth can try their hand at fly casting, archery or BB gun shooting, under the guidance of experienced personnel from the state Game and Fish and Boat Commissions.

An appreciation for water conservation and native bee pollinators will be conveyed through hands-on exhibits, games and the opportunity to build a bee hotel.

Tour Pennsylvania’s Woodmobile and learn about the state’s native trees and the invasive species that threaten them. Other activities include building a bluebird nesting box, testing your skill at Hover Ball Archery and the Laser Shot accuracy game.

Demonstrations include a search and rescue dog simulation and chainsaw carving.

A family ticket price of $100 admits two adults and unlimited number of youth aged 17 and under. Adult ticketholders are entered into a 71-prize raffle of quality outdoor equipment and gear including an electric bike, kayak, camping gear, fishing tackle and rods, lawn games, a $5,000 grand prize and more.

Additional fundraisers are offered throughout the day to raise money for the Wildlife for Everyone’s mission to promote wildlife conservation and education.

In addition to the activities and exhibits, ticketholders and their registered party will enjoy a chicken barbecue lunch and reduced admission to the Penn’s Cave boat tour. Primitive camping is available on Friday and Saturday nights.

Visit wildlifeforeveryone.org or call 814-238-8138.

The Wildlife for Everyone Foundation was established in 2004 to provide all wildlife enthusiasts with a way to show their commitment through much-needed financial support for wildlife conservation efforts and education.

Since its inception, the Foundation has supported projects including wildlife and wetland habitat improvements, creek and lake restorations, the Seedlings for Schools and Pollinator Garden programs and student educational opportunities.

Two fully accessible, ADA-compliant wetland areas are being developed in Centre County that will provide residents of central Pennsylvania with an outdoor learning space and nature observatory that will allow persons with physical challenges to connect to nature through light recreation.

The Dreibelbis Birding Area located at 145 Miles Hollow Road in Huston Township is open for visitors. Construction will begin on the Soaring Eagle Wetland at 6543 South Eagle Valley Road, Huston Township this month.

For more information, visit www.wildlifeforeveryone.org.