Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a disturbance May 30 on Byers Street in Clearfield. According to police, a female accused relatives of doing drugs in her home, then began yelling and throwing items during a family cookout. She allegedly struck the victim in the chest with her fists, as well as grabbed her by the arms, which left small bruises and scratch marks. The female was cited for the incident through the district court.
Sandy Township
- On June 11, police were contacted by a Sher De Lin Road resident who reported that her 60-year-old neighbor continues to harasses her and her family. She said they have moved property stakes and the evening before drove a riding mower onto her property while intoxicated to harass them again.
- On June 11, police were contacted by DuBois Mall Security, which reported that a suspicious vehicle full of junk had been parked in the mall lot all day.
- On June 11, police reported that multiple false alarms occurred at the dialysis center in the DuBois Plaza
- On June 11, police were contacted by a Wayne Road resident who reported that her neighbor’s dog had a rabbit in its mouth so she began yelling at it. The dog’s 84-year-old owner then allegedly threatened to shoot the woman’s cat. When police spoke with her, she admitted to making the threat but stated she did not own a gun and would not shoot anything even if she did.
- On June 12, police were contacted by an employee of Crisis who asked officers to check the welfare of a 45-year-old female who had called because her 51-year-old paramour had not been taking his medication and made a comment about hurting her. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the woman and found that the couple had been evicted, and was arguing about moving. She said at one point, the male told her she needed to get away from him or he would hurt her. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On June 12, state police requested Sandy Township police attempt to locate a vehicle that was involved in an accident on Interstate 80 and had gotten off exit 101. Officers were able to locate the vehicle at the Fairfield Inn, and the owner explained that he hit a deer while on the interstate.
- On June 12, police were contacted by employees of Long John Silver’s who reported that an unknown male became belligerent when he found out the dining room was closed. He attempted to enter the back door of the restaurant and started insulting employees. However, the male was gone prior to officers’ arrival.
- On June 12, police were contacted by Walmart employees who reported there was a male with a dog soliciting on the sidewalk near the entrance of the store. However, the male was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- On June 12, police reported that multiple false alarms occurred at the dialysis center in the DuBois Plaza.
- On June 13, police were contacted by the administrator at Triangle Tech who reported that someone had drilled a hole in the gas tank of a school vehicle, and stolen the gas.
- On June 13, police were contacted by a Spafford Road resident who reported that a suspicious pick-up with Georgia plates had traveled up and down the road the last few days. Officers will be providing extra patrols in the area.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred at Alvetro’s Landscaping on June 13.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred at the dialysis center in the DuBois Plaza on June 13.