Frank Richard Black, 73, of Sligo passed away on Monday June 13, 2022. Born April 8, 1949, Frank was the son of the late Frank L. and Illa Black. Frank graduated from Keystone High School. He worked at Penn Grove Homes, RSVP Windows and Superior Absorbents. On July 16, 1988, Frank married Pamela “Sue” Ferringer who survives. Frank attended church […]

