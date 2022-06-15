Kalyn Stralow | Ballotpedia via The Center Square

In Pennsylvania, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $130,806 from their campaign accounts on services from Facebook in the 2022 election cycle so far. Facebook received 0.03 percent of all reported expenditures.

According to reports filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 6, 2022, here are the top candidates and PACs that have spent campaign funds with Facebook.

Top 10 Pennsylvania campaigns spending money with Facebook

Of the $130,806 spent with Facebook, 42.89 percent came from these 10 campaign accounts.

Top Campaign Expenditures with Facebook (1/1/2021 – 5/6/2022)

Rank Total Paid to Facebook Name Account Type 1. $7,836.94 Nisha Arora Candidate PAC 2. $6,908.19 Jennifer Gilliland Vanasdale Candidate PAC 3. $6,418.19 Edward Gainey Candidate PAC 4. $6,023.48 Lisa Middleman Candidate PAC 5. $4,827.07 llan Zu Candidate PAC 6. $4,749.80 Nicola Henry-Taylor Candidate PAC 7. $4,588.00 Terri M Booker Candidate PAC 8. $4,121.41 Manheim Township Democratic Club Non-candidate PAC 9. $3,465.69 Unite PAC Non-candidate PAC 10. $3,455.71 John B Lewis Candidate PAC

Campaign expenditures with Facebook in 12 states

Here is how spending with Facebook in Pennsylvania compares to 12 other states with data available from Transparency USA for the most recent election cycle:

Comparison of total campaign finance expenditures with Facebook, by state

Rank State Total Paid to Facebook Reporting Period 1 California $5,290,745 1/1/2021- 4/23/2022 2 Virginia $4,486,863 1/1/2020-12/31/2021* 3 Texas $2,675,276 1/1/2021 – 5/14/2022 4 Michigan $194,180 1/1/2021 – 4/20/2022 5 Minnesota $166,072 1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022 6 Arizona 123,154 1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022 7 Pennsylvania $130,806 1/1/2021 – 5/6/2022 8 Wisconsin $101,978 1/1/2021 – 3/21/2022 9 North Carolina $78,960 1/1/2021 – 4/30/2022 10 Florida $36,148 1/1/2021 – 3/31/202 11 Indiana $29,534 1/1/2021 – 4/8/2022 12 Ohio $19,924 1/1/2021 – 4/13/2022

*Virginia’s two-year election cycles end in an odd-numbered year. The first available reports for Virginia’s 2023 election cycle are due Jul. 17, 2022.

While spending varies widely between states, no state on Transparency USA has reported more than 1.06 percent of total campaign expenditures on services from Facebook in the most recent cycle.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date 2021 Annual (C7) 1/31/2022 2022 Pre-Primary (C1) 4/05/2022 2022 Pre-Primary (C2) 5/9/2022 2022 Post-Primary (C3) 6/20/2022 2022 Pre-General (C4) 9/22/2022 2022 Pre-General (C5) 10/31/2022 2022 Post-General (C6) 12/12/2022 2022 Annual (C7) 2/1/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.