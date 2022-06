David O. “Gabby” McLaughlin age 81 of Wood Street Brockway, PA; died on Monday June 13, 2022 at his residence. Born on August 9, 1940 in Ridgway, PA; he was the son of the late Quinn and Helen Winslow McLaughlin. On August 27, 1961 he was married to Marjorie Pendleton and she survives. Gabby had been a truck driver for […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/david-o-gabby-mclaughlin/