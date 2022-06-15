CLEARFIELD – A $1 million grant will assist with the redevelopment of the Treasure Lake Ski Lodge.
Tuesday, the Clearfield County Commissioners ratified acceptance of a Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RCAP) grant for the project.
The county, according to Solicitor Heather Bozovich, has agreed to act as a “pass-through” applicant for these grant funds.
Bozovich said the ski lodge was purchased by a group of individuals but was unable to provide specific project plans.
“But it – ultimately – will go back into the local community and be a positive,” Bozovich said.
In other business, the commissioners:
- approved a collaboration agreement with Community Guidance Center for Clearfield County Probation.
- approved an agreement with Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County.
- approved transportation procedures and transportation procedures agreement with DuBois and Clearfield Area School Districts.
- approved a radio advertising agreement with RayMark Broadcasting for Children & Youth Services to help with foster care recruitment.
- appointed Jim Sedgwick of the DuBois area to the Clearfield County Industrial Development Authority.
- proclaimed June 25 as Clearfield County Airport Awareness Day.
- approved seven new hires, three employee transfers, two employee separations/retirements and one employee leave.
- approved the minutes from the May 24 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.