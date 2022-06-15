CLEARFIELD – A $1 million grant will assist with the redevelopment of the Treasure Lake Ski Lodge.

Tuesday, the Clearfield County Commissioners ratified acceptance of a Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RCAP) grant for the project.

The county, according to Solicitor Heather Bozovich, has agreed to act as a “pass-through” applicant for these grant funds.

Bozovich said the ski lodge was purchased by a group of individuals but was unable to provide specific project plans.

“But it – ultimately – will go back into the local community and be a positive,” Bozovich said.

