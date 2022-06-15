CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Education Association recently donated $750 to the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Program.

Each year, the CEA donates funds to community organizations that benefit Clearfield area students and their families.

Accepting the donation from Michele Moyer, member of the CEA Outreach Committee, at right, is Mary Brown, member of the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Task Force.

The mission of the Suicide Prevention program is to “support those who are affected by suicide, provide education, awareness, and understanding by collaborating with the community to prevent suicide, and reduce the stigma associated with suicide.”