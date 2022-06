Albert H. “Bub” Mains Jr., 87, of Rossiter, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at his home. He was born September 27, 1934 to Albert H. Mains Sr. and Ruth (Plance) Mains in Turtle Creek. Bub was a Veteran of the United States Navy, joining right out of high school. After the service he then worked for the steel mill […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/albert-h-bub-mains-jr/