Earning permanent resident status greatly improves an immigrant’s quality of life in the US. Find out the advantages of having a permanent resident card.

If you’re considering immigrating to the US or know someone who’s interested, gaining permanent residence status offers many benefits. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) grants residents the right to live and work indefinitely in the US.

These residents will receive a permanent resident card, also known as a green card. Find out the advantages of having a permanent resident card.

Legal Protections of a US Citizen

When you become a green card holder, you gain the protection of all federal, state, and local laws of your residence. This means that, among other things, you can own property, attend public school, and apply for your driver’s license. You can even receive Social Security benefits if you meet the eligibility requirements.

Of course, permanent residents must obey all federal and local laws, too. Having the legal protections of a US citizen is one of the best benefits of having a permanent resident card and increases any immigrant’s quality of life.

More Job Opportunities

Permanent residents have more job opportunities than other visa holders. While it’s generally difficult and sometimes outright impossible for a permanent resident to get a federal job, careers in most fields are open to green card holders.

Your opportunity to work influences the lifestyle you can live. If you’re interested in gaining access to quality jobs in the US, speak to a permanent residence attorney. An immigration attorney can help you make decisions and file the necessary paperwork to gain this status.

Travel More Easily

Green card holders can travel internationally to and from the US more easily than other visa holders. You can leave and reenter the country multiple times so long as you don’t stay outside of the US for one year or longer.

If you decide to stay outside the country for one year or more, apply for a reentry permit with USCIS. Failing to file the necessary documents can mean losing your permanent resident status. Wait until you receive the decision from USCIS before taking a long trip.