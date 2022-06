On February 15, 1920, we were given the gift of Mary Louise (Hepler) Way. She lived a life full of shared love and caring and as a partner with her late husband “Bill” Way. On June 11, 2022 the angels came to take her to be with Bill, at age 102. When she was born, Mary joined the family of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-louise-hepler-way/