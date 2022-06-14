Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report of missing medication. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to the hospital after a mental health patient reportedly left the facility. Upon arrival, he was located inside a vehicle but agreed to go back inside without incident. Police were later called back as the same male was being confrontational with ER staff. Police arrived on-scene and deescalated the incident.
- Police received a report of criminal mischief to the front door of a Park Street residence. Police arrived and observed the glass exterior of the door to be shattered. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police located a wanted male in the area of East Pine and North Third streets. The male was found to have multiple items of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. He was subsequently taken into custody.
- Police responded to a report of a male trespassing at the grandstands at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Police located the male outside of the grandstands and warned him of his actions.
- Police responded to a physical altercation on East Market Street. In addition to the altercation, a female reportedly punched a vehicle. Police arrived and located the female who was irate and uncooperative with officers. The female was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of drug paraphernalia being found June 13 at the Clearfield County Jail. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report of disorderly conduct June 13 on Baneyville Road in Clearfield. During a domestic, a 33-year-old Clearfield man allegedly began yelling and threatening to break items in the victim’s home with a stick. He threw several items, put holes in the walls and got into a physical altercation with the victim before leaving, police said. Charges were filed through the district court as a result of the incident.