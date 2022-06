Brent Ashley Fields age 54 of Howard Road Brockport, PA; died on Thursday June 9, 2022 at his residence. Born on March 11, 1968 in Ridgway, PA; he was the son of the late Wayne and Betty Stubbs Fields. On November 30, 1990 he was married to Deborah Snyder and she survives. Brent was employed as an auto mechanic and […]

