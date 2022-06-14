HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) awarded Joseph B. (Joe) Bower Jr., president and chief executive officer, CNB Bank, with the 2022 William S. Latoff Advocacy Award at the 2022 PA Bankers Day at the State Capitol.

The award recognizes an individual who displays excellence in advocacy as an active policymaker for PA Bankers, an outspoken and successful advocate for the industry and a committed supporter of Pennsylvania Bankers Public Affairs Committee (PaBPAC).

“Throughout his 30-year career in banking, Joe has been a constant and consistent advocate to ensure that banks, businesses, consumers and government work together for the betterment of all involved,” said Duncan Campbell, PA Bankers’ president and CEO.

“From working with local legislators on crucial issues to educating fellow employees on the importance of community banking, Joe truly embodies what it means to be a Pennsylvania banker.”

Throughout his tenure as a PA Bankers volunteer, Bower served as the PA Bankers chair, as well as a member of the PA Bankers Board of Directors, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Group, and PaBPAC Board of Directors.

Additionally, he held positions on his local school board, the American Bankers Association Political Action Committee and Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council.

The award honors the late William S. Latoff, former chairman and CEO of DNB First – National Association in Downingtown.

Latoff was the chair of the PaBPAC Board of Directors from 2007-10, a PA Bankers Government Relations Policy Committee member, the chairman of the Nominating Advisory Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and a representative to the American Bankers Association’s BankPAC Committee.

PA Bankers has been bringing banks and bankers together for more than 125 years to learn, grow, serve and engage with their peers, communities and lawmakers.

The association has built a strong reputation as a leading advocate for banking policies at the state and federal levels, as well as the delivery of quality education, products and services for banks of all sizes and their employees.

Follow the Pennsylvania Bankers Association on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@PABankers).