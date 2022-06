Bernard J. Pitrone, Age 62 of DuBois, PA died Monday, June 13, 2022 at Christ the King Manor. Born on July 13, 1959 in Punxsutawney, PA, he was the son of Anthony G. and Beatrice A. (Crawford) Pitrone. His parents survive and live in DuBois. On April 19, 1986, he married his wife of 36 years, Susan L. (Brock) Pitrone. […]

