If you’re trying to be healthier about your regular H2O consumption, check out these easy ways to avoid drinking unsafe water at home and beyond.

Unsafe water is a common issue people face whether they’re at home or traveling. Thankfully, you don’t have to settle for poor water quality. The solutions are more accessible than you might suspect. Here are several easy ways to avoid drinking unsafe water.

Water Tests

The first step toward finding a solution to the titular issue is conducting a water test at home. After all, a wide range of bacteria and other contaminants may be present in a home’s water system.

Thankfully, contacting a local expert to conduct a water test will give you a chance to see how safe the water is for drinking, cleaning, and more. After the test, you’ll have a clearer idea of what’s impacting your water’s quality, unless the water comes back looking totally healthy. Either way, an expert who can conduct water tests can put your plan into action.

At-Home Treatment

If your home’s water quality needs an update, another easy way to avoid drinking unsafe water is to install a water treatment system. Water treatment systems, including water softeners, help reduce the contaminants present.

Water softeners primarily target calcium and magnesium. Too much calcium and magnesium in water cause it to harden, resulting in issues such as drier skin and scale buildup. You can easily spot scales around sinks and other water sources at home due to the material’s chalky appearance.

Portable Purifiers

Beyond cleaning up water at home, you can purify H2O around the globe. After all, natural water sources outside can certainly contain water contaminants, too. For this reason, one of the top tips for drinking water while traveling globally is to have a high-quality purifier bottle nearby. As the name suggests, a water purifier bottle removes a wide range of contaminants from the H2O, making it safer for consumption on hikes and while doing other outdoor activities.

However, be wary of which water bottle you choose, as not all purifiers or filters are of the same quality. The term “purifier” specifically relates to a material that can remove a broader range of materials than the average water filter bottle. If you want easy access to clean water when traveling outdoors, consider picking up a purifier bottle that provides you with peace of mind.