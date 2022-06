SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales is offering up to a 15% discount on select Liberty brand Single Axle 7000# Tilt Trailers. These tilt trailers are great for commercial or personal use with a multi-faceted uses such as equipment, car hauling, and much more! Liberty is your go-to trailer brand for top-of-the-line tilt trailers at an affordable […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-jj-trailer-special-of-the-month-tilt-trailers/