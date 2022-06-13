ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 29-year-old woman accused of sexually assaulting a student while she was a softball coach at an Armstrong County high school is set for Thursday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 30-year-old Jane Kerri Woodside, of Kittanning, is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, at 2:00 p.m. with Magisterial District […]

