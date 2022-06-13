CLEARFIELD – The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County recently announced availability of demolition funding.

Statement of Purpose

The Clearfield County Board of Commissioners by Resolution #2020-01, on Jan. 28, 2020, established the Clearfield County Demolition Fund.

The commissioners established the fund to help alleviate the costs associated with the demolition of blighted property, as defined by the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act.

Applicants must agree to a mortgage recapture; these funds will be made available for reuse of additional demolition of blight in Clearfield County.

Authorizing Legislation

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through an Act dated November 4, 2016, P.L. 1170, No. 152, 42 P.S. Section 21052.2, provided the commissioners with the power, by resolution, to authorize an additional recording fee to be imposed by the Recorder of Deeds with said fees to be deposited in a demolition fund.

Administering Agency

Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County

Program Benefits

The program generates much-needed revenue to address ongoing blight situations county-wide. The Demolition Fund is aligned with the strategies and goals of the County Comprehensive and Blight Plans.

Eligible Applicants

A municipality, which includes any city, township, borough or home rule, within Clearfield County.

Funding can be used for blighted properties within the county owned by the municipality, non-profit, for-profit or resident with the municipality serving as applicant.

Eligible Projects

Eligible projects will include residential, or commercial use.

Eligible Uses of Funding

Eligible activities are those that include the proper removal of hazardous materials, the disconnection of utilities, the obtaining of proper demolition permits, the razing of structures, the proper disposal of demolition waste, the backfilling and regrading of the site, the placement of cover materials such as seeding or gravel, and site clean-up.

The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is accepting applications for the Demolition Fund until July 11, 2022.

Program inquiries should be directed to: Lisa Kovalick, executive director, Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, 212 E. Locust St., Suite 128A, Clearfield, PA 16830; Telephone: 814-765-5149; or E-mail: lkovalick@clearfieldco.org.