God has uniquely gifted His people to further His kingdom.

Various volunteer roles are available with Samaritan’s Purse through Operation Christmas Child in the West Central Pennsylvania region.

By serving year-round, you will be a part of proclaiming the Gospel in more than 100 countries around the world. Each shoebox gift can bring “Good News and Great Joy” to a child and their family.

Currently, the West Central PA Area is actively seeking volunteers who are interested in serving on its community and student relations teams in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.

Community relations volunteers are ambassadors who engage and equip groups, businesses and civic organizations to become actively involved with Operation Christmas Child.

Student relations volunteers serve as an advocate in schools, universities and student organizations so young people become engaged and have the opportunity to impact lives world-wide.

“Each year-round volunteer, participating church, group and individual shoebox packer is the heart and soul and engine driving Operation Christmas Child,” says Senior Director Randy Riddle.

“Together, we are rallying around the opportunity and calling to serve Jesus in this way—with urgency to introduce more and more children to a loving God through His son Jesus Christ.”

Interested individuals must complete and submit an online application, which includes questions about their personal testimony, gifts and abilities and previous volunteer experience.

Prior to selection, volunteers will be expected to agree to and sign the ministry’s statement of faith and volunteer waiver form.

After the completion of the online volunteer application process, individuals will be contacted by West Central PA Area Coordinator Shelly Rhoades to schedule an in-person interview.

Over 498,000 volunteers worldwide—with nearly 200,000 of those in the United States —are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.

For more information or to apply for volunteer opportunities, please visit: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-year-round/.

For more information or questions about local volunteer opportunities, individuals may also contact Rhoades via e-mail at shell.rhoades@yahoo.com or call/text at 805-469-8245.

About Operation Christmas Child

Across the United States, Operation Christmas Child – the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind – collected more than 9.1 million shoebox gifts in 2021.

Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2021, the ministry is now sending more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts to children world-wide.

Each gift-filled shoebox—packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered over 198 million shoeboxes to children in over 170 countries and territories.

Many children who receive shoebox gifts will also enroll in Operation Christmas Child’s 12-lesson discipleship program, The Greatest Journey.

Children learn from trained, local volunteers what it means to follow Jesus Christ, as well as to share their faith with friends and family.

Since 2009, more than 30.9 million children who have received a shoebox gift have participated in The Greatest Journey. Every child who graduates is given a New Testament in their own language.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

Samaritan’s Purse currently works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.