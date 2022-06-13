Lawrence Township
- While on patrol, police reported a DUI occurred June 11 on River Road in Clearfield. According to police, a vehicle was observed with a faulty exhaust and expired inspection. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
- While on patrol, police reported a drug-related DUI occurred June 12 on Woodland Road in Clearfield. During a traffic stop, the driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was subsequently transported for a legal blood draw, then released to a family member.
- Police received a report of indecent assault June 11 on Hill Street Extension in Clearfield. According to police, information was turned over to township officers from Clearfield Borough police. After a joint review of information, township police interviewed the male suspect and victim, and were directed to file charges for indecent assault. The case remains under investigation with additional charges to possibly be filed against the male and others.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred June 11 on Park Avenue Extension in Clearfield. During a traffic stop, the driver was suspected of being under the influence of controlled substance(s). He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw and later released. Charges are currently pending.
- Police reported a DUI occurred June 10 on U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield. During a traffic stop, the driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcoholic beverages. He was subsequently taken into custody and to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. He was later released to a sober family member; charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police received a report of two, separate retail thefts at Tammy’s Garden in Clearfield, where an elderly male allegedly took vegetable plants. Following the second incident, officers were able to identify the male; he was subsequently located and formally arrested for summary retail theft.
Curwensville Borough
- Police located a small dog on McNaul Street. The owner was located and the dog was subsequently returned.
- Police were notified of a missing Curwensville female on June 8. Upon investigation, she was located on June 12.
- Police were called to a reported domestic in progress on Locust Street. Both parties were separated, police say, and a male was found to be in violation of his bail. Charges are also currently pending against a female who was involved with the incident.
- Police were called to a trespassing complaint on Hill Street. Upon arrival, it was found that a male had briefly entered the property owner’s garage and residence the day prior. The male was located and charges for burglary and criminal trespass are pending at this time.
- Police were called to Center Street, where a dog had left its owner’s residence and was on the caller’s property. Police and animal enforcement arrived on-scene and the dog owner was cited.
- Police were called to Irvin Park for reported vandalism. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police were called to a Sunset Lane residence, where the caller reported that a male had pointed a firearm
towards him. Upon investigation, it was found that the incident was accidental in nature.
- Police were called to Center Street for a reported burglary. During the incident, someone allegedly entered a residence and removed items. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police were called to a Center Street residence for a possible domestic. Upon arrival, it was found that it was only verbal in nature and all parties were advised to desist and separate.
- Police were called to a State Street business for a reported 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival on-scene, everything was found to be okay.
- Police responded to a reported two-vehicle collision on State Street.
- Police conducted a traffic stop on State Street for a moving violation. The driver and passenger reportedly attempted to switch seating positions. Both were removed and placed into custody; additionally, it was found they had multiple warrants. Citations were subsequently filed on both the driver and passenger.
- Police were called to a Center Street residence for a burning violation. Police arrived on-scene and learned that the fire was being extinguished.