CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield SAY Soccer league U14 team, sponsored by Cummings Law Firm, played the Curwensville U-14 co-ed soccer team.

The Cumming Law Firm team played hard to win the game 9 – 0. Goals were scored by Zane Jenkins with five points, Christopher Williams with two points, and Ethan Mitchell and Ryann Foltin with one point each.

The league would like to thank all the families and friends who came out to watch and support your teams.