PENFIELD – Parker Dam State Park would like to announce the return of the park’s annual Sustainability Fair on Saturday, June 25.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Day Use Area of the park. The many vendors attending the fair may answer such questions as …

Will electric vehicles really replace gas-powered ones? What are my EV options for recreational vehicles: motorcycles, UTVs, and such?

How many solar panels will it take to net-meter my home? Will battery electric equipment really last long enough to do what I need it to?

Does recycling really work? Why are Pennsylvania State Parks putting in electric car charging stations and solar arrays?

What is the difference between cage-free and free-range eggs? What does it feel like to drive an electric vehicle?

DCNR is strategically investing in infrastructure, transportation and energy use and production to shape a department that is more sustainable for both present and future generations.

Through the Sustainability Fair, the park hopes to help model to visitors the various ways to incorporate new products, techniques, or technology into their life that will conserve and respect our natural resources.

For more information about the Sustainability Fair, please call the park office at 814-765-0630, or check the park’s Facebook page.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events” to reach the Calendar of Events site.