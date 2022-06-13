The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly Groundhog Match on Sunday, June 12.

The winner of the Custom Class was Mike Hagan of Rimersburg. Second place was a tie between Jeff Gates of Altoona and Frank Carrier of Summerville.

The Factory Varmint Class was won by Dave Shaw of Curwensville and the Custom Wide Class was won by Steve Strouse of Reynoldsville.

Hagan also won the side group match, firing a five-shot group at 300 yards that measured .687″. Pictured are Strouse, Shaw, Hagan, Carrier and Gates.