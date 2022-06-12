CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June13 – June 17, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Repairs:

? State Route: 3022 (Berwindale)

Brushing:

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Crack Seal:

? State Route: 879 (Clearfield Bypass to Shawville)

Ditching:

? State Route: 2007 (Parsonville to Brisbin)

? State Route: 2012 (Sanborn to Faunce)

? State Route: 2027 (Hogback)

Flushing:

? State Route: 0253 (Janesville)

? State Route: 0453 (Boardman / Olanta)

Mowing:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 2012 (Sanborn to Faunce)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Centre County Line)

? State Route: 1002 (Clover Hill)

? State Route: 1003 (Mt. Zion)

? State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)

Road Paint Crew:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Shoulder Improvement:

? State Route: 2007 (Parsonville to Brisbin)

? State Route: 2027 (Hogback)

Sign Upgrade:

? State Route: 0879 (Grampian to Keewaydin)

