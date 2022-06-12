CLEARFIELD – This summer, the community is invited to Lessons and Lunch at the Kurtz Garden at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.

This weekly program will run Wednesdays from June 15 through Aug. 17, from 12:05 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Each week will feature a different speaker with a lesson to recharge your spirit. Bagged lunches (just like mom used to make) of a sandwich, veggies, fruit, chips, and a treat will be available for a donation. In case of rain, it will move inside.

For more information, please visit online at www.ClearfieldPresbyterian.org, find the church on Facebook or call 814-765-3081.