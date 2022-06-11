LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Rain or shine, Mark and Becky Wineman have the entertainment spot for the entire family: Kalyumet Fore Fun and Kalyumet Campground! “There is something for everyone here,” Becky Wineman told exploreClarion.com. Owners Mark and Becky Wineman opened what they call the “Big Building” in 2008. It consists of a state-of-the-art kitchen and an arcade. This means […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-kalyumet-fore-fun-campground-offers-fun-for-the-entire-family-3/