PENFIELD – Programs have been announced for June 24-26 at Parker Dam State Park.

Friday, June 24

Bears:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Though only Black bears live in Pennsylvania, there are several other very interesting members of the bear family throughout the world. Come watch and learn how different species of bears survive in numerous environments across the globe.

Saturday, June 25

Sustainability Fair:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Day Use Area

Join us for the park’s annual Sustainability Fair, where we showcase how we can become more sustainable – food we eat, energy we produce, transportation we use, and so on. Our vendors will be found along the access road in our Day Use Area (access road between Pavilion 3 and the playground). Test drive a Ford Fusion with “Driving PA Forward”. Check out the UBCO 2×2 two-wheel drive electric motorcycle. Learn about the park’s off-grid and net-zeroed vehicles and DCNR initiatives. Take a closer look at an electric side-by-side, and other electric vehicles from Best Line Equipment. Learn about solar energy, sustainable agriculture, best practices, and more.

Bear at the Beach:

4 p.m. – Beach House steps

Pennsylvania Black bears have tremendous habitat at their disposal. It is one reason their population is doing so well. Learn more about the many ways PA Black bears have adapted to life here in the state, even places where we may not think bears would be.

Pennsylvania’s Forest History:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Change is always occurring, and that is no different for Pennsylvania’s forest. From the first Europeans to arrive until today, Penn’s Woods have experienced a lot of change. Learn what has changed since then and why; and, what change we might see next.

Sunday, June 26

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web”, a term coined 25 years ago in the journal Nature.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking "Parker Dam State Park" on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on "Events" to reach the Calendar of Events site.