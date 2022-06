This recipe is perfect for all of your summer picnics! Ingredients 3 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cubed 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed 3 medium unpeeled red potatoes, cubed 1 medium onion, chopped 1 cup mayonnaise 2 tbsp sugar 1 tbsp white vinegar 1 tsp salt 3/4 tsp dill weed 1/2 tsp pepper Steps: -Place all of the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-533/