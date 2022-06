Donna P. Horner, 51, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022. Born on December 10th, 1970, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Sherd and Edie Kitchen. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Horner. They were together nearly 20 years, making it official July 11th, 2014. Donna worked for TTSR, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/donna-p-horner/