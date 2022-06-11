CLEARFIELD – CNB Bank broke ground Friday morning on its headquarters expansion project on Market Street in Clearfield.

The 12,000-square-foot building expansion will maintain the historical downtown facade of Clearfield’s existing architecture.

More importantly it solidifies the bank’s longstanding commitment that extends outward into the community it serves.

“(Our) expansion is about more than just the growth of our business,” Chief Executive Officer Joseph B. Bower Jr. stated.

“… As one of the area’s largest employers, we remain dedicated to supporting the local economy through our continued investment.”

CNB Bank has called Clearfield home for over 150 years but continues to grow its national footprint even through a pandemic.

The bank has grown to more than 750 employees in four states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Virginia.

“We now have Bank on Buffalo in New York, Erie Bank and FCBank in Ohio and Ridge View Bank in Virginia,” Bower stated.

“But we support all those [divisions] from our headquarters right here in Clearfield, and as they grow, we continue to grow.

“When I first got here, the bank had $300 million [in assets]; now, it has $5.3 billion. That growth doesn’t come without expansion.”

The growth from the old County National Bank to CNB Bank of today was a credit to community support, Bower added.

“I appreciate this community, in which we live, breathe and work every day … without customers, there’s no bank.

“And without a bank, this block looks totally different. We’re really proud and look forward to many, many more years here.”

Completion of the $1.1 million Market Street expansion project is anticipated during the fourth quarter of this year.

Eight years ago, the bank completed a $6 million expansion that provided workspace for 180 employees, per previous reports.

Since then, the bank has added over 50 new positions and plans to continue to add to its local workforce.

“It’s an example of growth not just for the bank, but also for our community,” Mayor Mason Strouse stated.

“We’re very fortunate to have CNB, and proud of what it has done and will continue to do for Clearfield.”