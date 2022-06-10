Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Edward A. Allen Bench Warrant Edward D. Anderson Bench Warrant Martin J. Anderson Bench Warrant Brandon J. Baize Bench Warrant Jeffrey A. Bell Jr. Bench Warrant Rasheed S. Beyah Bench Warrant Alexander C. Bohensky Bench Warrant John L. Bowes Bench Warrant William J. Bowie Bench Warrant Donte J. Brewer Bench Warrant Harold K. Coates Bench Warrant Angel D. Coudriet Bench Warrant Brittany M. Davis Bench Warrant Isaac Detwiler Bench Warrant James M. Dillen Sr. Bench Warrant James M. Domitrovich Bench Warrant Sonny J. Edwards Bench Warrant George W. Feasler Bench Warrant Benjamin Felver Bench Warrant Joseph A. Fletcher Bench Warrant Robert F. Gaines Bench Warrant Andrea L. Geer Bench Warrant Mark S. Graham Jr. Bench Warrant Linda L. Hartz Bench Warrant Kirk A. Harvey Bench Warrant James E. Holt Bench Warrant Kathleen M. Hooven Bench Warrant Joseph M. Hunter Bench Warrant Lisa A. Johnson Bench Warrant Keith A. Kelley Bench Warrant Courtney L. Ketrow Bench Warrant Stephen A. Kowalcyk Bench Warrant Amy L. Kriss Bench Warrant Adam Lewis Bench Warrant James R. Long Bench Warrant Nathan J. McClellan Bench Warrant John R. McGonigal III Bench Warrant Angeline G. Milliard Bench Warrant Danielle L. Niehenke Bench Warrant Jennifer L. Perry Bench Warrant Billy J. Pierce Jr. Bench Warrant Dante M. Prigg Bench Warrant Dana Reider Bench Warrant Chelsea M. Rosso Bench Warrant Floyd E. Russell Bench Warrant Jeffrey W. Schnarrs Bench Warrant Tressa M. Skillman Bench Warrant Shawna M. Smeal Bench Warrant Cody Stephenson Bench Warrant River G. Stone Bench Warrant Michael A. Strohecker Jr. Bench Warrant Ryan Thomas Bench Warrant Shawn M. Tressler Bench Warrant Michael A. Weakland Bench Warrant Jesse S. Williams Bench Warrant Sandra L. Wilson Bench Warrant Nichole Wormuth Bench Warrant