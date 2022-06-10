CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is excited to once again be offering its Seeds of Art Summer Camp.

This year’s camp will be held June 27-30 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Students who are entering grades 2-7 are invited to participate.

During each session, students will participate in classes that focus on music, theater and dance/movement.

The registration fee for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is $50 per child. Registration can be completed in-person at the CAST office, located at 112 E. Locust St., in Downtown Clearfield, on Mondays from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or Wednesdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Registration can also be completed online at www.ClearfieldArts.org/SeedsOfArt.

The deadline to register for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is Wednesday, June 22.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. CAST can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of Downtown Clearfield.