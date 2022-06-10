COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Cook Forest State Park will come alive with sights and sounds of the French and Indian War on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. (PICTURED ABOVE: Reenactment of the French and Indian War. Photo courtesy Jeff London.) Highlights of this full two-day encampment include woodland natives, cannon and musket firing, cooking, primitive skills, blacksmithing, tin smithing, pottery, […]

