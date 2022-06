Janet M. Spaid, 75, of Mahaffey, passed away on Wednesday, June 08, 2022, at UPMC Altoona. She was born November 14, 1947, to Lawrence I. and Betty J. (Miller) Spaid in Spangler. Janet was an active member of Calvary Chapel Church. She was an ordained minister. Janet was a homemaker most of her life, although she did work for Clearfield […]

