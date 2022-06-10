CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Domestic Relations periodically reports the names of people who are wanted on a bench warrant for owing back child support and/or court costs.
The following names are published in an effort to assist in the apprehension of people who owe past-due support payments. This list will continue to be published on a regular basis on GANT.
Anyone who may have information concerning any of the people listed is asked to call Clearfield County Domestic Relations at 814-765-5339, Extension 344. All calls will remain anonymous.
Name, Address
- Kenneth M. Billotte III, Clearfield
- Allison C. Bowman, Curwensville
- Brion K. Brown, Osceola Mills
- Jason S. Brundridge, Penfield
- Greg L. Butterfuss, Conneaut Lake
- Charles R. Cizio, Morrisdale
- Justin E. Clinton, DuBois
- Jeremiah R. Coder, DuBois
- Asley M. Collins, Clearfield
- Jacob H. Confer, Huntingdon
- James I. Esposti III, Mahaffey
- Peggy S. Evans, Philipsburg
- James S. Gillen, Burnside
- Damian E. Goho, Unknown
- Kory M. Graw, DuBois
- Thomas T. Hall, Clearfield
- Jesse L. Keagle, DuBois
- Christian H. Kirk Jr., West Decatur
- Angela M. Kunkle, Clearfield
- Brandon C. Lefort, Philipsburg
- Samantha D. Lefort, Morrisdale
- Shane J. Litzinger, Irvona
- Alexis N. London
- Silvino Lopez, Clearfield
- Thomas M. Lumadue, Mineral Springs
- Michael S. Maines, Woodland
- Henry W. Martell III, Curwensville
- Shelby R. Martin, Morrisdale
- Allen P. McBride, unknown
- Tyler J. McGlynn, Houtzdale
- Dennis P. Morley, Greensburg KY
- Stephen J. Moskel, Madera
- Bryon E. Mowrey, DuBois
- Thor A. Myers Sr., Unknown Address
- Brett M. O’Connor, Clearfield
- Bradley Parks, Clearfield
- Robert A. Polito III, DuBois
- James A. Potter, Clearfield
- Earl E. Powers, unknown
- Michael J. Reed, unknown
- Derik Rougeux, Clearfield
- Floyd E. Russell, Clearfield
- Remington C. Scott, Ohio
- Jarrett S. Sloppy, Curwensville
- Kenneth D. Smith, Olanta
- Michael A. Smith, Houtzdale
- Patrick W. Smith, Houtzdale
- Paul M. Snyder, Coalport
- Timothy A. Spratt, Curwensville
- Adam L. Sypin, Philipsburg
- John T. Varner Sr., Osceola Mills
- Marshall L. Waite, Coalport
- Dana M. Walk, Clearfield
- Matthew C. Waugaman, Hyde
- Daniel W. Wetzel, Mahaffey
- Victoria E. Williams, Madera
- Jason W. Witherite, Luthersburg