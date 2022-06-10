WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A convicted sex offender is facing child pornography charges in Jefferson County. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation filed the following charges against Michael Frances Little, 22, of Falls Creek, on June 8: Child Pornography, Felony 2 (9 counts) Disseminating Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts, Felony 2 (9 counts) Criminal Use Of Communication […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/convicted-sex-offender-caught-with-child-porn-in-jefferson-county/