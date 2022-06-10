CLEARFIELD – During the Clearfield Borough Council committee meeting Thursday, the first Outstanding Community Member award was presented while code ordinances and resignations were discussed as well.

Mayor Mason Strouse introduced Cooper Best to council, explaining that he had seen smoke coming from his neighbor’s house recently and alerted his family who called 9-1-1.

That was the only call received by 9-1-1 for that emergency and resulted in a life saved.

Strouse said he and council member Stephanie Tarbay had been discussing the possibility of an award and Best was the first recipient.

Council also heard from resident Sam Davis, who asked about how the borough enforces code violations, especially in regards to upkeep of homes.

He referred to a residence behind his own, which has long grass, vines, rats and garbage and said that the fines aren’t enough and those in violation pay them or just ignore the fines and citations and don’t fix the problem.

Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart said that there is a process including warnings, fines and citations.

Regarding the property in question, she said she has repeatedly contacted the homeowner and a small amount of work was done with a weed eater, but it wasn’t enough and she is looking into daily fines, adding that the property is a fire hazard.

Council agreed that the ordinances need to be reviewed and strengthened.

After a short executive session, council announced they will table appointment of a new council member until next week.

Council also announced giving Stewart a raise of $2,000 per year now that she has completed her certification.

Two letters of resignation were received by council, one from member Steve Harmic and the other from council president Lew Duttry, both of which will be reviewed and discussed in July.

When asked by the press, Duttry said he does not have any comment on why he is resigning.

Next week’s council meeting will begin with a reorganization meeting since there will not be a president or vice president on council.

Finally, Strouse informed council that a committee meeting to rationalize the borough and township police departments was held and a strategic plan will be created.

A public meeting regarding joining the departments will be held at the Lawrence Township building on June 29 at 6 p.m.