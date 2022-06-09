If you find yourself dreading going to work every day, that negative feeling could impact your personal life as well. Protect your mental health!

While going in to work every day can sometimes feel monotonous, your job should not be a source of undue stress for you. You shouldn’t dread getting out of bed every morning—if you do, it’s a sign that your workplace could be taking a toll on your mental health.

Job Insecurity

Are you constantly on high alert, worried that you’ll be fired for any small infraction? Employees who don’t feel secure in their job situation are more likely to experience depression and anxiety. If you’re perpetually concerned about layoffs, start updating your resume now—even if your job isn’t in real danger, you deserve to work in a less stressful environment.

Stress Sickness

Emotional and mental stress have marked effects on your immune system. Your job should not be making you physically ill! Some work-related stress is unavoidable, but if it leaves you unable to get out of bed, it’s time to search for other options.

Company Culture Woes

Do you tend to avoid certain coworkers? A negative or drama-filled company culture can cause your anxiety to spike. You have a right to work in a space free of excess pettiness and gossip. If your employer is dismissive of employees’ rights and ignores harassment complaints, your mental health can suffer off the clock.

Excessive Tiredness

If you tend to sleep all weekend, your job could be burning you out more than you think. Even office jobs can be exhausting, and if you find yourself struggling to make it to Friday, it might be time to redirect your energy.

It’s Changing You

Do you not like the person you are when you’re at work? Kind, friendly folks who are stuck in a toxic or draining job can quickly become short-tempered and rude. If your loved ones notice a difference in you when you come home from work, consider whether your job could be the source of your personality changes.

Your workplace’s effects on your mental health should not be ignored or understated. Your job occupies 40 hours of your week, and you shouldn’t spend that time feeling angry, paranoid, or despondent. If your job stress is bleeding over into the rest of your life, take a breath and consider making a change for the better.